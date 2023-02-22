ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

