ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech Price Performance

NYSE GWH opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $314.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $48,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,781.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at about $10,116,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.