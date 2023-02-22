Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Sells $108,725.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

