Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 8,901.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 947,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Euronav were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EURN opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Euronav NV has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

