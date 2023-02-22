Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Exelon worth $85,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

EXC opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

