ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 209,281 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,281 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of ImmunoGen worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

