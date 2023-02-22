ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 24,862 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

BAM stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

