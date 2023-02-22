ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Barclays lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.