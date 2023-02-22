ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,352,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,309,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,314,890 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on SLP. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $796.33 million, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

