ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 60,000 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corning by 91.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Corning by 72.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 441,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

