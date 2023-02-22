ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 69,824 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 218,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 632,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

CCL stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $22.19.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

