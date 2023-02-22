ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Kura Oncology worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $39,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

KURA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

