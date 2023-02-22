ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of OSI Systems worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems Stock Performance

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $43,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,045.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,094 shares of company stock worth $2,056,365 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

