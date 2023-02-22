ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 796.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 159,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 137,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 105.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 5.8 %

SCVL opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.