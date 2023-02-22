ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Eventbrite worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

About Eventbrite

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $791.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.74.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.