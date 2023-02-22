ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 13,549 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,097,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

