ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 155,349 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 348.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,349 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295,534 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clarivate by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,866,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.