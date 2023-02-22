ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 18,943 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

