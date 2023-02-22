ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 22,322 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Methanex worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Methanex by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Methanex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

