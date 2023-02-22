ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 46,901 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 427.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

HGV stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

