ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after buying an additional 180,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,922,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,212,000 after buying an additional 480,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after buying an additional 605,659 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.