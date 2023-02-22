ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.72 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329,718 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

