ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.72 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,953 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,923,000 after buying an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trustmark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,921,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,129,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trustmark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Trustmark by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRMK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Trustmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.