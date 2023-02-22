ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

