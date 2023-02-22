ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.79 Million Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,525 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Ferroglobe worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 645,540 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 317,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 704,569 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,458,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 232,355 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSM opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSM. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

