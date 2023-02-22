ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 242.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,123 shares of company stock worth $3,624,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

