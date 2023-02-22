ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,443 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCYC stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $514.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

