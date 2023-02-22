ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.92 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 611.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $48,027,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in EPR Properties by 360.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,432 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 235.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

