ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 323,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Redfin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $16,882,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,610,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its position in Redfin by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redfin Stock Performance

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $915.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

