ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 179,549 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,549 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.6 %

Gold Fields Profile

NYSE GFI opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.20.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.