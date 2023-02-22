ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 18,999 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.4 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CBU. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

