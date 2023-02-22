ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 46,206 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 288.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,206 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

