ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE WHR opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $210.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.12.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

