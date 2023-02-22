ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,787 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

