ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

