ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Copa worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NYSE CPA opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

