ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 16,474 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after buying an additional 133,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 146,768 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.97.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,194 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

