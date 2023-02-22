ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 168,601 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,601 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Okta by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

