ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 16,966 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of EngageSmart worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at $2,503,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 0.55.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

