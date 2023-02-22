ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 26,282 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,282 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of ATI worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ATI by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ATI by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ATI by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000.

ATI stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

