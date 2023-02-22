ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 87,753 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,753 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of AbCellera Biologics worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 460,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

