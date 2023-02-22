ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.78 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.8 %

MTN stock opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $273.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Stories

