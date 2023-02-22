ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 131,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of APi Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in APi Group by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 187,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APG opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

