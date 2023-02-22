ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

