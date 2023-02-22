ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $143.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.66.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.