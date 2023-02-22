Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 397,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,633,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 71,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.15 and its 200 day moving average is $248.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

