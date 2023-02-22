Financial Comparison: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 25.41% 6.83% 3.25% Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00%

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Essex Property Trust pays out 140.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties pays out -20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

91.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essex Property Trust and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 11 6 0 2.15 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $254.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.10%. Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Generation Income Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.61 billion 9.33 $408.32 million $6.28 36.85 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.71 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.47

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

