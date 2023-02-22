First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.