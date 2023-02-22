First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of First Financial Bankshares worth $84,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

