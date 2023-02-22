flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives $12.17 Average PT from Analysts

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

FNNTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.60) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of FNNTF opened at $6.10 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

